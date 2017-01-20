Is Huawei quietly prepping a new MediaPad tablet?

Huawei is reportedly working on a new tablet which it plans to unveil at MWC 2017 at the end of February.

Twitter leaker Roland Quandt claims the company is prepping the new flagship tablet, called the MediaPad T3, for launch at the tech show in Barcelona.

The device seems to have just passed through Wi-Fi certification, which indicates a launch is indeed imminent, though this is the first we've heard of a new tablet from the firm.

And details are scarce for the time being. In fact, all we know at this point is that the tablet is Wi-Fi-enabled and runs Android.

Last year Huawei launched the MediaPad M3, which impressed many, including us, with its hi-res display, impressive audio, and sleek design.

The M3 came packing 4GB RAM with a Kirin 950 chipset and either 32GB or 64GB RAM, so it was a suitably speedy device.

This rumoured new tablet will be a follow-up to the 7-inch MediaPad T2 and the MediaPad T2 Pro which came in 10, 8, and 7-inch versions.

With that in mind, if Quandt's claims are legitimate, we'd expect the new tablet to arrive with some upgraded internals, though it's tough to say exactly what at this point.

MWC is set to get underway on February 26, so we don't have long to wait until we find out if the reports are true. For now, take Quandt's claims with a pinch of salt.

Let us know if you'd like to see a new tablet from Huawei in the comments.