Is HTC prepping a dual-camera Vive smartphone?

HTC had a good year in 2016, what with the launch of the HTC Vive VR headset and a return to form in the smartphone market with the HTC 10.

And now, if a new leak is anything to go by, it looks like the company could be combining the two products in 2017.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass, otherwise known as @evleaks, has posted the following video to Twitter, in which a new Vive-branded smartphone can be glimpsed.

The promotional video is mostly about announcing all the innovative things the company is cooking up, but towards the end, the Vive handset is visible for a few seconds.

Judging by the phone in the video, the device will come with a dual-camera setup on the back, though there's obviously no further details available at this time.

That said. we could learn more about this mysterious Vive-branded phone at MWC, which is set to get underway next month in Barcelona.

Whether the phone will strap into some sort of yet-to-be-revealed headset from HTC remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to imagine – especially considering the innovative ambitions teased in the video.

With a dual-camera setup on the rear, the phone could also be capable of picking up hand gestures, and perhaps more – though this is all speculation at this point.

We should have more in the near future, so stay tuned for the latest from MWC.

