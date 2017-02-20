Is Google dropping Android O hints? Or does tweet take the biscuit?

Android Nougat might be crawling its way on to top smartphones at a snail’s pace, but that hasn’t halted speculation over the 2017 update’s codename.

Google itself played into the Android O speculation on Monday when the SVP of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer posted a GIF of an Oreo cake on Twitter.

Android Oreo anyone?

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time Google had used a sweet brand rather than a type of sweet treat.

In 2014, the company launched the short-lived Android 4.4 KitKat.

Before you go placing bets though, Lockheimer has previous in this area. Last year he continually teased Nutella as the name for Android 7.0. That of course turned out to be smoke and mirrors.

If anything, this tweet makes it less likely the new version will be called Android Oreo.

Last year Google surprisingly announced Android N in March 2016 and quickly rolled out a developer preview.

The final version of Android Nougat was not released until August.

What would you like to see in Android O? Share your hopes below.