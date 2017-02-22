Is Facebook down? Thousands of users complain as News Feed stops working

Facebook users flooded the web with complaints this morning, as thousands of users reported that the social network was down.

If you couldn’t get your Facebook News Feed to show up this morning, you weren’t alone. Users from around the world complained about the glitch in droves, with Down Detector noting that problems began at around 08:00am on Wednesday morning.

Some users took to Twitter to bemoan the outage:

The good news is that the reports now seem to have subsided, suggesting that the problem has been resolved. According to complaint charts, the issue seems to have been fixed at around 11:00am. We’ve verified that Facebook’s News Feed is working on our end, but your mileage may vary.

How to check if Facebook is down

If your Facebook isn’t working in the future, there are plenty of easy ways to check what’s going on.

Probably the most useful tool is Down Detector, a tool that tracks user reports about problems with other websites. You can see approximately when the issues started, how many reports have been filed, and even a heat map of where users are being affected around the world.

Of course, social networks are also a great way to check if other people are experiencing the same problem as you. The most fool-proof way is to head to a popular social network with lots of users. If Facebook is broken, you’ll generally find plenty of reports on Twitter. And if Twitter isn’t working, Facebook is probably your best bet.

