Is Europe about to get the final Galaxy S7 Nougat release?

Samsung began its Nougat beta program on December 8 last year but is yet to roll out a final Nougat release for its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets in Europe.

But that might be about to change, if a new leak is anything to go by. A screenshot has emerged which seems to show an announcement from Samsung Turkey that a stable Nougat release will launch on on January 17 for the Galaxy S7 Edge.

As reported by TheAndroidSoul, the screenshot, which shows the announcement translated to Spanish, was originally thought to be a Photoshop job, but the site says it has since got its hands on the original screenshot in Turkish.

This original screenshot, it says, confirms the final release for Android Nougat will indeed be coming on January 17, though we're still unable to confirm this whole thing as legitimate.

A quick Google Translate job on the first sentence of the screenshot above reveals the following: “I’ve used SM-is expected G935F model. Your device to be released as Android 7.0 update of January of 17 of Nougat.”

It's not the best translation, but does indeed seem to suggest the stable release of Nougat is coming for European Galaxy S7 models next week.

However, the screenshot also refers to "Android 7.0" rather then the later Android 7.1.1 – which is odd considering Samsung has previously said it would skip the former for the latter.

That could just mean Samsung uses Android 7.0 as a general label for the Nougat update, or that some regions in Europe will get the 7.0 update while others will get 7.1.1.

What is clear from the screenshot is that the model number, SM-G935F, denotes a European model of the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Which means, if the leak is legitimate, that European S7 and S7 Edge users can expect their handsets to upgrade to Nougat very soon.

What do you make of the leak? Let us know in the comments.