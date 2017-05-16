Is EE down? Hundreds of customers report mobile data failure

If you’re an EE mobile customer and you’ve had some issues with your service today, you’re not alone.

EE customers across the UK have bemoaned poor service this morning, as widespread reports of a network outage emerge. Several hundred EE users reported issues to Down Detector, a website that tracks complaints over downed services.

According to the tracker, the issues appeared to start between 5am and 6am on Tuesday, May 16, and began tapering off between 10am and 11am. The map shows that complaints were widespread across the UK, with affected locations including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Sheffield, Glasgow, and Belfast.

Users also took to Twitter to complain about the outage:

EE responded to some customers on Twitter with the following statement: “We’re aware of a data issue affecting 4G internet connectivity on some services for a few customers this morning. Voice is unaffected. We’re working to fix the issue ASAP.”

Speaking to TrustedReviews, an EE spokesperson confirmed that full service was restored before 11am, and said: “We had a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers on 4G. Phone calls and text messages were unaffected, and some internet services continued to work as usual. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

At the time of writing, EE’s Network Status Checker notes that there are issues with data services, and says: “Some customers have reported a problem with data services today. We are working on it right now and expect to have it fixed soon.”

Have you experienced any phone network issues today? Let us know in the comments.