Is Apple planning something big for the iPhone 8 display?

Now the Galaxy S8 launch is out the way, the iPhone 8 speculation is going to become even more prevalent, if that's possible, and today we've got a new analyst prediction.

A research note from Barclays Investment bank, obtained by MacRumours, includes the claim that Apple will be adding a "full spectral sensing" ambient light sensor for the purpose of a "True Color" screen to its upcoming iPhones.

Yes, all the three models Apple is expected to launch are thought to be getting True Tone displays, with early predictions suggesting the company will introduce an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus alongside the iPhone 8.

Apple’s True Tone display is currently available on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, but it seems, if the note is accurate, the company is looking to roll out the feature to new devices.

The technology works using four-channel ambient light sensors, and changes the color and intensity of the device's screen to better match the ambient light in its surroundings.

According to this latest note, on the upcoming iPhones, new sensors, said to be supplied by Austrian semiconductor manufacturer AMS, will be embedded in all three phones' displays according to the note.

Barclays analysts Andrew Gardiner, Hiral Patel, Joseph Wolf, Blayne Curtis, and Mark Moskowitz write: "For the expected iPhone 7S models, as well as the iPhone 8, we think ams's content increases due to the inclusion of its full spectral sensing ambient light sensor, as already seen in the iPad Pro for that device's True Color screen functionality. We estimate this to be a material step-up in content from the $0.60 range to $1.00."

We haven't yet heard rumours of True Tone technology on the iPhone 8, with most display-related rumours claiming Apple will switch to OLED technology for the new handset, after using LCD panels for years.

Of course, as with all these rumours, we're unable to verify the True Tone claims, so take the prediction with a pinch of salt.

Apple is expected to debut the new iPhones (if there are indeed three) later this year, so stay tuned for all the news and rumours in the run up to their launch.

Let us know what you think of the prediction in the comments.