Ireland vs Wales Live Stream: Here's all you need to know to keep up with the Six Nations action online.

Wales will take on Ireland this Friday March 10, as part of the Six Nations, with the Principality Stadium in Cardiff playing host to the big game.

Following a 16-16 draw in the 2016 Championship, the two teams will be looking for a decisive victory over their opponents this time around.

Tickets for the match were priced from £40 to £95, and at this point, if you didn't shell out for a seat in the stadium, your only options are TV and online streaming.

Kick off is at 8.05pm (GMT) (that's 3.05 EST for those of you stateside), and the BBC has the rights to broadcast the whole thing, which means, for those who prefer to keep up with the action online, the iPlayer service is your best bet.

You can, of course, use the broswer-based service here, but you'll need a TV licence to watch the match live since the BBC changed the rules late last year.

For those looking to watch on mobile, there's an iPlayer app which can be downloaded using the following links:

BBC iPlayer app – Android | iOS | Windows

Unfortunately, if you don't have a TV licence, online viewing options are limited to say the least. Even the iPlayer apps require you pay your licence fee, so if you have neglected to do so for whatever reason, you're out of luck.

And that's it. There's a lot at stake here for both sides, so we predict it'll be a cracker. Enjoy the match!

Let us know your predictions in the comments.