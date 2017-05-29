iPhone > Your Phone? Apple goes on the offensive in bid to lure Android users

Apple has released a series of new ‘Switch’ commercials it hopes will convince Android users to slide over to a new life on iOS with the iPhone.

In the first video entitled Security, Apple attacks Android’s inability to keep out the bad guys, while Smooth hits out at perceived Android glitches.

The final video, called Contacts, simply outlines how easy it is for Android users to migrate their contacts to the iPhone.

Each of the ads presents a simple, short message Apple hopes will catch on as we move towards the business end of the year for the iPhone and iOS.

The campaign is a definite step-up in Apple’s attempts to lure people to ‘Move to iOS’ from the rival platform. There’s even a hint of the old Mac vs PC ads in there.

The company also has a well-functioning app that makes it easy to shift data from the Android platform over to a brand new iPhone.

Move to iOS will transfer contacts, photos, message history, web bookmarks, mail accounts, calendars and some free apps (providing they’re available on both stores).

While today’s commercials represent a more aggressive pitch from Apple, the firm failed to go for the jugular.

With iOS 11 set to arrive for the vast majority of iDevice owners this year, Android Nougat is only running on around 7% of Android devices, despite its release last autumn.

Are you an Android user considering the leap into enemy territory? Or are you Android for life? Share your thoughts in the comments below.