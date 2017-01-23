iPhone supplier might spend $7bn to make screens in the USA

Apple could eventually source iPhone screens in the USA, as a core supplier mulls opening a display factory stateside.

Foxconn, a major iPhone manufacturer, is considering opening a display-making plant in the United States. That’s according to Foxconn CEO and chairman Terry Gou, who revealed the potential plans at a company event on Sunday. Reuters reports that the investment could be valued at over $7 billion, giving a sizeable boost to the USA’s already healthy tech economy.

Much of the footwork would be managed by Sharp, which some of you may remember was acquired by Foxconn in February last year for $6.2 billion. What’s important about that is that Sharp has already been very open about its belief that Apple will eventually adopt OLED screens.

Currently, Apple uses traditional LCD displays on the iPhone, but it’s widely expected that starting in 2017, Apple will use more efficient OLED displays – like rival Samsung already does. Importantly, last October Sharp president Tai Jeng-Wu – also a Foxconn executive – said:

“We are now building a new [OLED} facility in Japan. We can make [OLED panels] in the US too. If our key customer demands us to manufacture in the US, is it possible for us not to do so?”

Apple is currently believed to be sourcing the lion’s share of OLED displays for the iPhone 8 from Samsung. But it wouldn’t be surprising for Apple to move to alternative procurement methods somewhere down the line, given the company’s rivalry with Samsung.

If Sharp – and by extension, Foxconn – does open a USA-based OLED-manufacturing factory, it would be the perfect way for Apple to wean itself off Samsung, and bring its supply chain much closer to home. According to Gou, opening the factory could create 30,000 to 50,000 jobs in the USA.

For the unaware, OLED screens are far superior to conventional LCD displays. That’s because each pixel on an OLED panel produces its own light, meaning that there’s no need for a backlight. This reduces power consumption, and also means that truer blacks can be displays because individual pixels can be turned off.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that Apple will move to OLED displays, or that Foxconn will move ahead with these US factory plans.

Do you think Apple should finally make the switch to OLED for the iPhone? Let us know in the comments.