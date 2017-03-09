iPhone storage woes? You'll want to download this update today

Starved for free storage on your iPhone? Then downloading the latest update for ubiquitous social media app Twitter should be top of your to-do list today.

That's because the latest update to the chirpy little app adds a nifty new feature that lets you quickly clear all of the cached data stored by Twitter, and reclaim all that precious space in the process.

Once you've updated to the latest version of Twitter, here's what you need to do to take advantage of the tool:

1. Go to your profile page by tapping 'Me' in the bottom right of the display

2. Now, hit the the little gear icon at the top of your profile

3. Tap on the first option, 'Settings'

4. Navigate to data usage under the 'General' section

5. Tap 'Media Storage'

6. See how much media Twitter is storing and hit 'Clear media storage' to erase

7. Now, go back one screen and go to 'Web storage'

8. Do exactly what you did with 'Media storage'

The reason this will free up a fair bit of space is because Twitter caches all of the photos and videos you share, as well as all the web pages you visit via the app.

It might not seem like a big deal if you've got a fairly capacious phone, but if you're stuck on a 16GB or 32GB iPhone, it can make a difference.

For more iPhone tips and tricks, check out our iOS 10 tips and tricks guide.

WATCH: iPhone 8

What are your best iPhone space saving tips? Share them in the comments below.