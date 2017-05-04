This hidden iPhone trick will actually blow your mind

We've owned many an iPhone over the years and can legitimately say we never knew about this hidden trick until now. Prepare for your mind to be blown.

There are loads of nifty things you can do with your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, but for all the cool iOS 10 tips and tricks that we've covered, we didn't know you could do this.

Stockholm-based Twitter user @censoredialogue is responsible for bringing this little game-changer to light.

It's so ridiculously simple we honestly can't believe we didn't know about it, so let's put our best dunce hat on and let his video speak for itself.

That's right.

You can simply swipe on a number in the iPhone's calculator to execute a backspace and delete the final digit you keyed in – no more annoying miscues when you're trying to figure out how to fiddle your expenses.

Don't just take our word for it, though – more than 24,000 people that are meant to be working but are actually digitally dossing off on Twitter agree.

Check out the dude's EP to say thanks for changing your life, yeah?

Related: iPhone 8

Don't say you already knew about this trick?! Get your smug on in the comments below.