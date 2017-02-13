The iPhone 8 will almost certainly offer wireless charging – here's why

Apple has offered a clear hint the forthcoming iPhone 8 will offer wireless charging - one of the most requested, overlooked features.

Apple has joined the Wireless Power Consortium as one of the 213 members, as spotted by 9to5Mac.

That suggests the company will join rivals and include inductive charging capabilities within its 2017 handsets.

The tech would enable iPhone users to charge their device simply by resting it on a charging pad.

Joining the alliance is the clearest indication yet, Apple plans to adopt wireless charging like the Qi standard which is used to replenish the Apple Watch.

In a statement given to Business Insider, an Apple spokesperson said: “Apple is an active member of many standards development organizations, as both a leader and contributor.

“Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards. We look forward to working together with the WPC and its members.”

Earlier on Monday we reported the iPhone 8's wireless charging capabilities would require an additional accessory that would not be bundled in.

Coupled with the rumours the top iPhone could cost more than $1,000, it could be an expensive year for iPhone obsessives.

Is wireless charging a must for your next phone? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.