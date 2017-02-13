iPhone 8 wireless charging to require additional accessory?

The iPhone 8 rumour mill has been in overdrive in recent weeks, with a number of reports claiming the upcoming handset will finally see Apple introduce wireless charging to its market-leading line of smartphones.

If latest reports are to be believed, however, those cable-free power-up skills might not be as grand or as impressive as first thought.

That’s because it’s been suggested the iPhone 8 will need an additional accessory in order for its wireless charging abilities to be utilised, something that’s sure to put an extra dent in your already weeping wallet.

Citing sources from within Apple’s Asian operations, a new Macotakara report has claimed that Apple’s next-generation handset won’t come boxed with the charging adaptor needed to utilise the phone’s inbuilt wireless charging capabilities.

Apparently this won’t be the only thing the iPhone 8 fails to come boxed with, either.

It’s been suggested that unlike the iPhone 7, which included a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adaptor to abate the anger at the phone’s missing headphone jack, the iPhone 8 will lose the bundled add-on.

There’s reportedly more iPhone 8-based doom and gloom on the way too.

With Apple widely expected to launch three new phones this September, it’s been claimed that, contrary to past reports, only the top-end model will feature wireless charging options.

There is some good news, however, at least for fans of moderately sizes phones. It’s been suggested that the all new iPhone will adopt a 5-inch form factor, slotting in between Apple’s existing 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch offerings.

At this stage though, we’d suggest taking these insider claims with a slight pinch of salt.

With so many conflicting reports currently surrounding Apple’s future phone plans, it’s hard to say exactly how the iPhone 8’s specs sheet will pan out. It would appear, however, that at least one of the new devices - if not more - will feature wireless charging abilities.

Would you pay extra to enable wireless charging on your iPhone? Let us know below.