iPhone 8 users might miss out on gigabit data speeds — and for a pretty silly reason

The forthcoming iPhone 8 is primed to be Apple’s most advanced handset ever, but it may fall behind its Android rivals in one key area, according to a report on Friday.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will eschew its chance to capitalise on gigabit LTE speeds soon to be offered by US networks Verizon and AT&T.

The reason? According to the source, it’s the company’s ongoing litigation with Qualcomm that would preventing Apple including the currently-available gigabit modem.

Instead, the report says, Apple will wait to use Intel’s rival chip which won’t be ready in time to make it into this year’s handsets.

Of course, Qualcomm’s chip is featured in Samsung’s Galaxy S8, and we expect to see it in the OnePlus 5 when it is revealed later this month.

If you’re not familiar with gigabit data speeds, it means the ability to download a gigabit of data in a single second.

That means 125 megabytes per second. That’s an entire LP and then some. While it's far from being ready in the UK, the ability to one-day access the gigabit data speeds would go a long way towards future-proofing any 2017 smartphone.

Would this omission affect your decision to buy an iPhone 8? Share your thoughts in the comments below

