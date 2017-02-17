The latest iPhone 8 rumour points to Apple ditching its Touch ID fingerprint scanning technology and adopting 3D face scanning on its 2017 flagship.

First noticed by MacRumours, the report derives from JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall.

He says that Apple's next iPhone will integrate a front-facing 3D laser scanner for security purposes, replacing the existing Touch ID fingerprint scanner built in to the Home button.

Hall adds in his research note that the conclusion is based on the increasing number of laser scanning modules popping up in Apple's supply chain.

It's believed that such an addition would cost Apple $10-15 per part (between £8-12), but combined with other improvements on the iPhone 8 (or should that be the iPhone 7S?), see up to $100 (about £80) added to the final retail price of the phone, which could exceed $1,000 (£800) according to further chit-chat.

All of which is roughly in line with other recent iPhone gossip, which has suggested Apple might be preparing to scrap the Home button in favour of a multi-purpose 'function area' at the bottom of the new device's (rumoured) edge-to-edge OLED display – think the Touch Bar on a phone and you get the idea.

Check out our video guide below to catch up on even more iPhone 8 rumours.

WATCH: iPhone 8 news and rumours

