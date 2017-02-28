iPhone 8 to get OLED screen and USB Type-C?

The iPhone 8 is still some way off, but the rumours keep coming thick and fast.

Today is no different and the latest report, first spotted here, claims Apple will add a curved OLED screen and USB Type-C port to its new line of flagship smartphones.

The OLED screen, which would be manufactured by Samsung, is only expected to be available to those customers who fork out the extra bucks for the premium "10th anniversary edition" of the iPhone.

The same report goes on to explain that Apple will replace the Lightning connector by adding a USB Type-C port, resulting in improved connectivity with the new MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

Finally, the anonymous sources explained that the home button will be ditched in favour of a "touch-enabled" area towards the chin of the device.

Apple's expected to debut its new line of iPhones later on this year, at an event that's likely to take place in September in California. Two models will be updates on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus whereas the third will be that OLED anniversary variant.

Reports have so far pointed to a 5.15-inch screen that sits between the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models available now. The physical dimensions of the new version are expected to be strikingly similar to the smaller iPhone, but the OLED screen will take up the entire device and gain extra room by replacing the home button with the new "function area".

One of the main advantages of Apple shifting to OLED displays is that the pixels produce their own light, thus eliminating the need for the backlight that LCD screens require. It’s something that saves power and allows the display to showcase more true blacks by opening up the opportunity to turn individual pixels off.

Apple still hasn’t confirmed any of this and the rumours flying right now should be taken with a small pinch of salt as a result.

Which iPhone 8 feature are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.