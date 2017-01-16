iPhone 8 to come with highest level IP68 water-proofing?

Apple introduced IP67 water-proofing with last year's iPhone 7, while Samsung outdid its rival by adding the highest level, IP68 rating on its Galaxy S7.

But if a new report from The Investor is to be believed, Apple is about to even the odds with its upcoming iPhone 8 handset.

Citing 'multiple sources', the report says the company's next smartphone, expected to arrive later this year, will come with an IP68 rating.

Related: MWC 2017

An anonymous source told The Investor: “Apple’s iPhone 8 will feature the IP68 rating protection as part of drastic upgrades marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year."

The '8' in IP68 means a phone can be submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to half an hour, while the '6' in the rating refers to the dust resistance and guarantees “no ingress of dust; complete protection against contact (dust tight)”.

Not to be outdone, Samsung will also apparently maintain the IP68 rating for its upcoming Galaxy S8, which is due to arrive in the coming months.

The Galaxy S7 comes IP68-certified

On top of that, the sources claim Samsung will introduce this high-level water-proofing on its lower-end handsets, such as the recently unveiled A3, A5, and A7.

Quality water proofing is becoming an increasingly popular feature, with LG debuting a new mid-range handset at CES 2017 that comes with the IP68 rating.

Related: IP67 vs IP68

And with the upcoming LG G6 reportedly ditching the modular design of the LG G5, the company's next flagship is also expected to arrive fully IP68-certified.

As with all these reports based on information from anonymous sources, the information is far from verified, so there's no guarantee the iPhone 8 will come with an IP68 rating.

But it would make a lot of sense for Apple to catch up to its biggest rival in that department, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a fully waterproof iPhone arrive this year.

WATCH: iPhone 8 – What we know

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments.