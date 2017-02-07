Is this proof that iPhone 8 will be Apple’s biggest launch ever?

Apple is ready to let loose more iPhones than ever before when the device’s 10th anniversary comes round unveiled, apparently.

A report from BlueFin Research, spotted by Barron’s, strongly suggests that those working on the Apple iPhone 8 supply chain will be burning the midnight oil earlier than usual, with production ramping up as soon as June.

“Interestingly, our present reads suggest a 300% increase in iPhone 8/X builds in the June quarter, now sitting at 9 million. As a result, overall June quarter builds have increased from 45m to 48m, with the sharp increase in iPhone 8 offset somewhat by modest declines in legacy models. In the past, builds of upcoming releases began in earnest early in the September quarter, so this is a departure from AAPL’s normal build cadence,” read the report.

The report also alludes to the fact that we shouldn’t expect to see the device hatch any earlier than previous years; the traditional late September launch is expected to continue as usual.

As we’re a mere seven months away from the a possible iPhone 8 release, there’s no shortage of rumours out there. Some of the new features being mooted include an all-glass design, wireless charging, an OLED/AMOLED display, 5.8-inch screen, A11 chip, Intel 7360 LTE modem, iOS 11 software, no Home button and that’s just for starters.

This year also marks the 10th birthday of the iPhone as a device family. To celebrate, there is a suggestion that Apple will opt to release not two but three variation of the iPhone 8, a premium edition sitting alongside the standard and plus variants

Cranking the supply chain into action this early would fit with the three variation theory and one thing is for sure: we will see a new Apple iPhone come September.

