iPhone 8 might not be delayed until 2018 after all

Rumours that Apple’s iPhone 8 might by delayed until next year have been challenged by a new report from China.

It’s long been rumoured that Apple is going big this year; the 10th anniversary iPhone is tipped to pack all kinds of new features. But this impressive showing also led to rumours that the phone would be delayed on account of supply chain issues. For instance, it’s been claimed that yield for OLED displays – expected to be finally added to the iPhone this year – has been lower than expected.

According to China’s Economic Daily News (EDN) however, the iPhone won’t delayed at all. The publication alleges that production is on track, and that the first units will be available for sale as soon as October. Bear in mind, however, this this information can’t be verified, and may be inaccurate.

Previous reports had suggested that despite Apple’s plans to have phones ready by August or September, production had been delayed until the fourth quarter of 2017 – delaying sale until 2018. But the EDN report notes that key suppliers, including chipmaker TSMC, circuit board makers Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology are all ready to ramp up iPhone parts in June.

Taiwan’s TSMC, which manufactures Apple chips, is expected to begin fabricating the wafers for Apple’s new A11 chip on June 10 according to the report, and is tipped to deliver the chips in high volume by the second half of July.

What’s more, assembly giants like Foxconn and Pegatron are said to be accelerating the recruitment and training of new workers ahead of iPhone 8 mass production.

The iPhone 8 is expected to arrive in September this year, and will mark the 10th anniversary of Apple smartphones. The working theory is that the iPhone 8 will be a special edition device that lands alongside two more conventional iPhone 7S devices.

Apple is tipped to introduce OLED displays and an all-screen front design, which would be a marked departure from previous iPhone handsets. For instance, OLED displays are much more efficient, as well as producing a better colour gamut and wider dynamic range, than conventional LCD panels. Samsung has been using OLED screens for years on its flagship Galaxy smartphones – including the new Galaxy S8. However, this situation was helped by the fact that Samsung manufactures the lion's share of phone-sized OLED panels globally.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t actually confirmed any details about its plans for new smartphones, so take this report with due caution. We often hear a flurry of supply chain news ahead of official iPhone launches, but it’s not always correct.

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.