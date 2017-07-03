iPhone 8: Faster, more secure facial recognition to replace Touch ID?

Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor could be replaced by facial recognition technology, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.

Sources say Apple is testing 3D face scanning tech inside a new sensor that sits along the front-facing camera. That could be used for unlocking the phone, logging into apps and authenticating payments, the report claims.

The improved security system could also be improved by eye scanning if ongoing tests prove successful, the report says.

The report says the new system will be much faster than Touch ID, and will be able to unlock an iPhone “within a few hundred milliseconds.”

Because it takes in more data points, the report says, it’s also said to be more secure than a fingerprint sensor.

It’ll also work when flat on the table, as well as when held up to the user's face, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman - who has a great track record on these matters - reports.

Whether it launches as soon as the iPhone 8 remains to be seen, but it is Apple’s intent to replace the fingerprint sensor, according to the report.

Monday’s update comes amid continued talk over what Apple plans to do with the Touch ID sensor, given the Home button is likely to disappear in favour of a bezel-free design.

Apple is said to be seeking to perfect an in-display fingerprint sensor in time for the iPhone 8, but recent reports have suggested it may not be ready in time, without causing long delays.

Monday also brought word from a noted analyst, claiming Apple had moved on from the in-display fingerprint sensor option.

Would the lack of a Touch ID fingerprint sensor affect your decision to buy an iPhone 8? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.