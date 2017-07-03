iPhone 8 leak seems to confirm new all-screen front design

The prospect of a new iPhone with an all-screen front is looking increasingly likely, especially after the emergence of this latest component leak.

For months now, rumours and leaks have suggested that Apple will finally adopt an all-screen front design. This means largely doing away with the bezel on the face of the phone, and adopting a much slicker and modern design. We’ve already seen a great example of this aesthetic in action courtesy of the Samsung Galaxy S8, as well as the LG G6 to a lesser extent. But the iPhone 8 looks almost certain to follow suit.

The latest evidence supporting that theory is a tweet from prolific and respected tech leaker Benjamin Geskin, who claims to have sourced an image of the iPhone 8 screen frame from Foxconn – Apple’s chief iPhone assembler, based in China.

Here’s the supposed iPhone 8 frame (left) compared to an iPhone 7 screen bracket (right), courtesy of Geskin's Twitter:

As you can see, there’s a clear difference, and that’s the absence of a Home button groove in the iPhone 8 snap on the left. The working theory for a while has been that Apple will embed its Touch ID fingerprint sensor underneath the display, finally jettisoning the Home button for good. This appears to be the case on this alleged screen bracket, anyway.

Of course, there are several problems with this. The first is that the phone industry has struggled to find a way to embed fingerprint scanners beneath displays. Qualcomm claims to have cracked it recently, but we’re not expecting to see phone’s launching equipped with the company’s new sensor tech until the beginning of 2018 at the earliest. However, it is possible that Apple may have solved the conundrum itself, which would give the company an edge over the competition.

It’s also possible that Apple could follow Samsung’s lead and simply move the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone. Samsung faced complaints from reviewers and consumers alike that the fingerprint sensor was too close to the camera, leading to regular smudges – but readjusted positioning would be an easy solution for Apple.

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 featured an all-screen front design

The main problem with this image however, is that we can’t verify it – and thus can’t take it as a legitimate source. Although Geskin has a great track record for mobile leaks, it’s entirely possible that this shot is a hoax. After all, it would be relatively easy to mock up a fake iPhone frame, especially one that could be passed off as legitimate in a blurry photo shared via social media.

Still, most rumours point to Apple adopting an all-screen front for the iPhone 8, so even if this screen frame isn’t legitimate, it’s very possibly a good representation of what the real thing might look like anyway.

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.