iPhone 8 launch date leaked on Twitter? We’re not so sure

Apple fans are always keen to find out when the next iPhone is coming, but one mobile leaker claims to already know.

Every September, Apple shows off a brand new iPhone. This year, we’re expecting to see two fairly incremental iPhone 7S models, as well as a special edition iPhone 8 in celebration of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary. But as far as an exact launch date goes, we’re largely in the dark.

Or we were, until prominent mobile tipster Benjamin Geskin took to Twitter, suggesting that he already knows when this year’s Apple keynote will be held. In a tweet, he wrote: “Apple’s iPhone 8 / 7s Keynote will be held on September 17. Sales September 25."

If it’s true then that’s good news, as the iPhone 8 has been mired in controversial rumours over supply chain delays. We’d previously heard that the phone could be pushed back as far as October or November, although the latest rumours suggest any manufacturing delays have now been resolved.

However, we’re not entirely convinced that Geskin is on the mark when it comes to his latest tip. According to Geskin, Apple would be revealing the new phone(s) on a Sunday, and launching them for retail on a Monday. But for recent iPhone launches, Apple has consistently opted for either Tuesday or Wednesday for iPhone reveals, and Friday or Saturday for retail release:

iPhone 7: Wednesday, September 7 (reveal) | Friday, September 16 (release)

Wednesday, September 7 (reveal) | Friday, September 16 (release) iPhone 6S: Wednesday, September 9 (reveal) | Saturday, September 19 (release)

Wednesday, September 9 (reveal) | Saturday, September 19 (release) iPhone 6: Tuesday, September 9 (reveal) | Friday, September 19 (release)

Tuesday, September 9 (reveal) | Friday, September 19 (release) iPhone 5S: Tuesday, September 10 (reveal) | Friday, September 20 (release)

Tuesday, September 10 (reveal) | Friday, September 20 (release) iPhone 5: Wednesday, September 12 (reveal), Friday, September 21 (release)

Based on that information, we think it would be more likely that the iPhone 8 will be revealed on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. Similarly, we’d expect that the iPhone 8 release date would fall on either Friday, September 22, or Saturday, September 23.

If Geskin’s predictions are right, it would be a major break from tradition for Apple. That said, this is the 10th anniversary iPhone, and Apple is expected to host the event at its new Apple Park campus, so maybe that could explain a change in protocol.

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.