iPhone 8 just one of three new iPhones set to add wireless charging

Wireless charging is one of the most coveted iPhone 8 features and, if latest reports are to be believed, Apple’s next flagship phone won't be the only one to add the cable-shunning tech.

With three new iPhones expected to drop this year, KGI Securities analyst and reputed Apple tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the trio will all play host to the feature that’s so far alluded past iPhones.

Despite letting you give your phone some much needed energy without fiddling with cables, this wireless charging addition could have a downside - overheating.

According to Kuo, because of the iPhone 8’s OLED panel, the phone’s wireless charging skills could cause the phone to overheat, something last year’s Galaxy Note 7 showed wasn't a good thing.

As a result, the analyst has claimed the phone will pair the phone’s OLED panel and new glass casing with a new 3D Touch module that hosts an “additional graphite sheet lamination” to prevent overheating-based problems.

“While we don’t expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation," Kuo’s latest research, obtained by MacRumors, stated.

He added: "This is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone,”

This new 3D Touch panel will reportedly add $5 to Apple’s parts bill, helping contribute to the $1,000 price tag the iPhone 8 have been tipped to sport.

Although Apple is widely expected to launch three new handset in 2017, what these devices will be called remains somewhat of a mystery.

While some have claimed the iPhone 8 will drop alongside the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Pro, others have tipped the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus to launch next to the headline-grabbing iPhone 8.

With 2017 marking a decade of the iPhone, however, it’s also been suggested that this year’s top of the line Apple smartphone will be dubbed the iPhone X.

Whatever it ends up being called, the flagship phone is expected to drop this September with a dramatic new designed tipped to make an appearance alongside iOS 11, improved cameras and a faster A11 processor.

Is wireless charging atop your iPhone 8 wish list? Let us know in the comments below.