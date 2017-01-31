iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, and Google Pixel 2 to all sport OLED displays?

Three of this year’s biggest flagship smartphones could all feature OLED displays, at least according to one expert.

Apple’s iPhone 8, Samsung’s Galaxy S8, and the Google Pixel 2 will all feature an OLED panel, but they won’t all work in exactly the same way. That’s the word from Dr. Raymond M. Soneira, the president of DisplayMate, a company that helps provide an industry standard for screens by testing displays extensively.

According to Soneira, we’re going to see a big shift towards OLED screens this year. For the unaware, OLED displays are different from traditional LCD displays, the latter of which is currently used in the iPhone 7. Unlike a standard LCD display, an OLED features pixels that emit their own light, negating the need for a backlight. This, in turn, means the display can be more power efficient, because the battery isn’t having to keep a backlight lit. And because OLED screens can turn individual pixels off, they have the luxury of being able to display truer blacks than a backlit screen.

So here’s what Soneira has to say about smartphone screens in 2017.

Galaxy S8

Soneira reckons that the Galaxy S8, expected in March/April, will feature an OLED display. That’s no surprise, for two reasons: (1) the Galaxy S7 had an OLED screen, and (2) Samsung Display is the current market leader for phone-sized OLED screens, providing about 95% of the world’s supply.

But there are a few important differences over the Galaxy S7 to note. The first is that Soneira seems convinced that the Galaxy S8 will only be available with a curved OLED screen, just like the Note 7. That’s not surprising, as last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge (and Note 7, pre-fires) proved very popular.

Soneira also claims that we’re probably going to see the Galaxy S8 using a DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is wider than the Galaxy S7’s Adobe RGB gamut. That’s because the Note 7 used DCI-P3, so the company is certainly capable of offering that sort of feature.

And regarding design, Soneira explains: “It appears likely that the curved screen Galaxy S8 will be bezel and border free to the outside edges, and fill all or almost all of the entire front view edge-to-edge,” adding that rumours suggest we’ll see the Home button, fingerprint sensor, and navigation buttons all embedded within the display.

He claims that this change will force Samsung to modify the screen share and screen resolution: “An educated guess is that the Galaxy S8 will have a display aspect ratio of 2.0, with a resolution somewhere between 2,800 x 1,440, and possibly as high as 3,840 x 1,920.”

Google Pixel 2

And like the Galaxy S8, the Google Pixel 2 is also tipped to feature an OLED display – just like last year’s Google Pixel.

According to Soneira, Google is very likely to retain the flat display we saw on the original Google Pixel, because of “the large effort needed to implement all of the custom software and content for the curved side screens”.

Google’s original Pixel has a colour gamut based on the Adobe RGB gamut, but Soneira believes that the Google Pixel 2 will have a DCI-P3 gamut, just like the Note 7.

And on brightness, Soneira says: “It will be interesting to see how the Pixel 2 will incorporate and utilise the very high Peak Brightness of greater than 1,000 nits that the latest OLED displays can produce, particularly for the new HDR High Dynamic Range content, and for improved display performance in ambient lighting.”

iPhone 8

The real big news – and one we’ve heard rumoured often – is that the iPhone 8 will be the first Apple smartphone to feature an OLED screen, so says Soneira.

“For the OLED iPhone 8, Apple will need to merge the best of iPhone and OLED technologies,” explains Soneira. “Because OLEDs perform very differently from LCDs, it will be very interesting to see how Apple modifies, improves and adds new display functions for the OLED iPhone 8.”

He says that it’s “close to certain” that the iPhone 8 will have a curved, flexible screen like the Galaxy S7 Edge – and notes that Apple already has a patent for curved screen displays.

The iPhone 8 already uses a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut, so the iPhone 8 looks assured to follow suit. Soneira also says the iPhone 8 will “definitely” retain the automatic colour management feature that we saw on the iPhone 7.

But what about screen resolution? Well according to Soneira, we’re expecting a bump: “For the iPhone 8, the PPI (pixels per inch) is unlikely to decrease below 326 PPI, so if the iPhone 8 maintains roughly the same overall size as the iPhone 7, its edge-to-edge screen size will be larger and the resolution will need to increase.”

He says that the display aspect ratio is likely to move from 1.78 to 2.0, and says his “educated guess” for screen resolution is somewhere between 2,160 x 1,080 pixels and 2,880 x 1,440 pixels.

Unfortunately, we won’t know any of this for sure until the handset’s expected September launch.

Source: DisplayMate

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 2, and iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.