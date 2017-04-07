iPhone 8 facing delays, but it could mean exciting features lie ahead

Apple’s 10th anniversary smartphone, unofficially dubbed the iPhone 8, could be facing long delays due to technical “challenges,” according to a report on Friday.

One analyst says the heavily-tipped 3D sensor technology expected to sit within both of the device’s cameras could hold up proceedings beyond the traditional September launch window.

Brian White of Drexel Hamilton believes this tech, as well as the OLED displays, will be exclusive to the 5.8-inch iteration of 2017’s flagship.

In a research note (via CNBC), White suggested it could arrive as late as December, but still make it in time for the Christmas surge.

He wrote: "First off, our smartphone contact believes the 3D sensing technology and OLED displays will only be offered with the 5.8-inch iPhone 8.

"However, our contact strongly believes the 5.8-inch iPhone will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology but still in time for the December holidays."

Recent speculation has suggested the 3D sensing technology could be used for facial recognition as well as furthering Apple's growing ambitions in the augmented reality space.

The 5.8-inch iteration is expected to soar above the usual 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models Apple is likely to release in iPhone 7s form.

Whether the new model is called the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone Edition, or something else completely, we’re expecting Apple to make a statement with this phone.

Even if the shipping is delayed considerabley, we'd still expect Apple to at least unveil the phone in September and begin taking pre-orders.

After a somewhat disappointing update in 2016, something tells us it might just be worth the wait. Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments below.