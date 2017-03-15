A screen upgrade for the next iPhone could cause prices to jump for consumers, if a new report is to be believed.

We’ve seen no shortage of rumours suggesting that at least one version of this year’s iPhone 8 will feature an OLED display – a first for the iPhone. But moving to this new display will require a new kind of touch sensor that industry news site Digitimes claims will cost Apple more money.

According to the report, suppliers will be providing new 3D Touch modules for the OLED iPhone that will cost Apple $15 USD per unit. That’s a reported increase on the $9 module that’s currently used in iPhone handsets with traditional LCD displays.

“As AMOLED panels should be matched with Out-Cell (add-on) touch solution, 3D Touch modules for use in the new iPhone equipped with AMOLED plane involves a more complicated manufacturing process and adoption of thin film-based touch sensors,” the report explains.

There’s a chance that this component price rise could be passed onto consumers, although that should come as no real surprise. It’s very likely that the OLED iPhone 8 – expected to be the top-end variant – will be one of the most expensive phones on the market, by virtue of its advanced display technology.

Unlike conventional LCD displays, OLED screens feature pixels that produce their own light, negating the need for a backlight – and thus saving power. And because individual pixels can be turned off, you’ll get more true blacks on-screen, improving the display’s dynamic range and widening the colour gamut.

Samsung has already been using OLED displays in Galaxy smartphones for years, but that’s no surprise: Samsung’s screen-making division currently dominates the market for phone-sized OLED panels. Apple, by contrast, has never used OLED displays on an iPhone, but will reportedly introduce the feature on the 2017 iPhone.

Apple is expected to make significant design changes to the iPhone this year, including offering consumers an all-screen front design similar to what we’ve seen from the LG G6, as well as from early Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks. The design revamp is likely prompted by the fact that 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t confirmed any details about the iPhone 8, so take all pre-launch leaks with a pinch of salt. In any case, we’d expect the iPhone 8 to be no cheaper than the £599 iPhone 7, which was marked by a price rise thanks to the waning value of Sterling.

Related: Best iPhone games

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.