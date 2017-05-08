iPhone 8 could land with a free pair of AirPods headphones in tow

Apple’s pursuit to cut cables could be about to be taken up a notch, with latest reports suggesting the iPhone 8 will come bundled with a free pair of AirPods headphones.

With last year’s iPhone 7 having seen the Cupertino company ditch the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, the handset was boxed with a new pair of Lightning connected Apple headphones.

According to reputed JP Morgan analysts, however, the iPad and Apple Watch maker could be about to kick these cable-shunning efforts up a notch with bundled AirPods.

The completely wireless, Bluetooth AirPods were announced alongside the iPhone 7 last September before being hit by a string of delays. Having eventually launched before Christmas, the innovative in-ear audio-enablers have proven a hit with consumers, regularly showing as out of stock in Apple’s online store.

Getting a pair bundled with the iPhone 8 would be a major bonus for consumers, with the headphones, which charge via a pocketable carry case, currently setting wannabe owners back £159.

That’s not all analysts have tipped the iPhone 8 to offer either.

According to latest reports, the next-generation smartphone will drop with a new edge-to-edge display in tow, bringing the fight to the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8.

This will reportedly be bundled with a new, vertically aligned dual lens camera, improved front-facing speakers and enhanced waterproofing features.

With the iPhone 8 is expected to drop alongside less specs impressive iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, it’s suggested that the AirPods will only come with the top-end handset.

The iPhone 8 is widely expected to launch this September, with the phone to move its Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the rear of the phone. Apple has yet to comment on any of the speculation.

Would free AirPods sway your decision to buy an iPhone 8? Share your thoughts below.