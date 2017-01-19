iPhone 8 could come packing laser-assisted facial recognition

Apple could be preparing a new facial and gesture recognition feature for its upcoming iPhone 8 according to an analyst.

Cowen and Company's Timothy Arcuri has predicted (via BusinessInsider) that Apple's next handset will use a new front-facing laser-based facial recognition feature.

Specifically, the analyst says the iPhone 8 will come in a 5.8-inch model, that packs "some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera”.

Related: MWC 2017

It's the first we've heard of such a feature, and is obviously far from verified. But it bodes well for a more innovative iPhone instalment than last year's somewhat anti-climactic iPhone 7.

Apple bought infrared sensor company Primesense in 2013, so it would make sense for the firm to finally be adding some sort of infrared tech to its iPhone series.

The iPhone 7

In his note to investors, Arcuri also predicts the 5.8-inch variant will come with some features we've heard about numerous times before, including a full-face OLED screen and wireless charging.

It seems the analyst's note is more than straightforward speculation, too, as Arcuri says the findings are based on "field work" from Apple's supply chain.

And the findings themselves certainly seem in line with previous reports and rumours, with the note stating we can expect to see three different models from Apple when the phone launches later this year.

Recent rumours have suggested two of these three phones will be iterative updates, which retain the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch dimensions and could possibly be called the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, while the other is said to be the more "feature-rich" iPhone 8.

According to Arcuri, the larger model will come with a "wraparound" design which integrates the Touch ID fingerprint sensor "under the glass and in the active display area."

None of this has yet been confirmed of course, so apply the usual pinch of salt approach here. But with all the rumours lining up we're certainly expecting to see something more innovative from Apple this time around.

WATCH: iPhone 8 – What we know

Let us know whether you'd like to see facial recognition on the new iPhone in the comments.