iPhone 8 could arrive with stainless steel chassis and glass design

Today's iPhone 8 rumour comes via DigiTimes, and suggests Apple could be working on developing a stainless steel chassis for its upcoming iPhone 8.

Taiwanese sources told the site that Apple has ordered stainless steel iPhone casings from manufacturing partner Jabil, bypassing the usual supplier, Foxconn.

Rumours of a stainless steel chassis support earlier rumours that Apple is working on a "glass sandwich" design for the iPhone 8.

The company last used stainless steel for its phone's chassis on the iPhone 4S, which used the "glass sandwich" setup for the body.

Since that handset, Apple has opted for aluminium when constructing its iPhones, switching to 7000-series aluminium after 2014's 'bend gate' debacle.

After the iPhone 7, which did little to innovate on the iPhone 6S design, Apple is expected to introduce some major changes with the iPhone 8.

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to suggest Apple would be switching to an all-glass design for the iPhone 8, and has also predicted further changes such as an OLED display and wireless charging.

The phone is also expected to arrive without a home button, favouring instead an almost full-face display with much smaller bezels.

With all these changes rumoured, it would make sense for Apple to be looking at new ways of constructing the device, though there's no way to confirm DigiTimes' report.

Let us know what you make of the report in the comments.