iPhone 8 concept shows off the most pointless feature ever

There are plenty of features we want to see from the iPhone 8, but a transparent screen certainly isn’t one of them.

But despite being a largely useless feature, a transparent screen is the focus of a brand new iPhone 8 concept video. YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone has posted a faux teaser for Apple’s next flagship smartphone, depicting the handset with a see-through display.

Why? Well ‘why not?’, they’d probably argue:

In fairness, it wouldn’t be too difficult to create a software-based “transparent” screen by simply switching your phone’s background wallpaper with a live video feed from your rear camera. But a truly transparent display would require a lot more effort – and invisible components.

Still, it’s a fairly cool design concept, and definitely has some aesthetic appeal – but don’t count on Apple introducing it. We have a fairly good idea of what Apple is hoping to achieve with the iPhone 8 thanks to various leaks. The biggest rumour is that the Home button will be scrapped, making it possible to slim down the phone’s bezel, thus increasing screen-to-body ratio. We’re also expecting the fingerprint scanner to be embedded within the display for the same reason.

Unfortunately, Apple almost certainly won’t drop official details about the iPhone 8 until its expected September debut, so take all rumours, leaks, and concept videos with due caution.

Related: iPhone 7S

Watch: iPhone 8 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.