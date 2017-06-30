iPhone 8 case hands-on suggests face recognition for Apple's next handset

The next few months are sure to be packed with iPhone 8 leaks and rumours as Apple gears up to unveil its next addition to the iconic range.

But already, the leaks have mounted, with numerous concept designs and spy shots hitting the internet, including some cases for the handset going up for pre-order recently.

At the time, case-maker Olixar was said to be in possession of “information and schematics they’ve acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east,” according to online retailer Mobile Fun.

Now, Mobile fun has gone hands-on with the cases in question to get a better idea of the iPhone 8's likely design, comparing the dimensions to the existing iPhone 7.

The video is interesting to watch for the comparison with the current handset, revealing a screen size of around 5.8-inches (the iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch display).

That larger screen doesn't seem to result in a much larger body however, thanks to the minimised bezels on the case design.

Once again, close inspection of the cases seems to indicate Apple will be launching a phone with thinner bezels, dual camera, and no home button – three of the biggest rumours surrounding the iPhone 8.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the cases, however, is the inclusion of a series of cutouts on the front, which seems to suggest Apple will be adding more sensors to the device, perhaps to accomodate face-recognition technology.

Of course, there's no way to be sure the case in the video is an accurate representation of the iPhone 8 design, so take the information with the usual pinch of salt for now.

The iPhone 8 is due out in September this year with other rumours pointing to an in-display TouchID sensor and wireless charging for the handset.

Let us know what you think of the cases in the comments.