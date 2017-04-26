iPhone 8 benchmarks leaked as new concept video surfaces

The iPhone 8 leaks are starting to stack up, even with several months to go until Apple's big reveal later this year.

Thus far, we've been hearing a lot about possible design features, while specific hardware specs have been more scarce.

Now, it seems the iPhone 8 has had its Geekbench scores leaked, with a Weibo user highlighting the alleged results this week.

The phone in question yielded a single-core score of 4537 and a multi-core score of 8975 – though there's no way to know whether this is actually the iPhone 8.

That stacks up well against Samsung's new Galaxy S8, which managed to rack up a 1916 and 6011 score in the single-core and multi-core stakes respectively, while the larger Galaxy S8+ scored 1929 and 6084 in the same tests.

In other words, if this is indeed the iPhone 8, it boasts the best Geekbench scores around – though it's worth mentioning the scores seem incredibly high, so take it all with a pinch of salt.

Information about possible specs was also revealed as part of the Geekbench listing, including a 1242 x 2800 screen resolution, which means the phone could come with a somewhat unorthodox 20.2:9 or 2.25:1 aspect ratio.

The listing also suggests the phone will run on iOS 11 – no surprise there – and will pack a 2.74GHz A11 quad-core chipset from Apple.

Elsewhere, a new concept render of the phone has been shown off in a video from designers Thiago M Duarte and Ran Avni.

The design certainly looks sleek, with the oft-rumoured edge-to-edge display appearing along with a front-facing camera that's somewhat hidden by the larger display.

There's also the lack of a physical home button, which is one of the more pervasive rumours we've been hearing about Apple's next handset.

Interestingly, the designers chose to include an in-display fingerprint sensor – something which Apple has been said to be developing for some time.

Analysts have claimed the company is struggling to come up with the finished product, however, leading some to suggest the Touch ID scanner could be moved to the rear of the device.

Also included in the design is what looks to be a ceramic backing, which contradicts most rumours that suggest Apple will opt for an all-glass design.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed, and the design shown in the video is all based on speculation for the time being.

Apple is expected to unveil the phone around September/October, though recent reports have suggested the iPhone 8 might not actually become available to buy until 2018. Stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you think of the latest leaks and render in the comments.