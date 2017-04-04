iPhone 8 anniversary edition might not cost $1,000 after all

Despite early rumours that Apple would finally launch an iPhone with a base price of $1,000, it seems your wallet may be (relatively) safe after all.

Analysts at UBS reckon that there will be a premium iPhone edition this year, but that pricing for the model won’t reach lofty four-figure heights. The news come in response to longstanding rumours that Apple is plotting a special 10th anniversary edition iPhone 8 model, to sit alongside more conventional handsets.

According to UBS, the factory cost of the special iPhone will be between $70 and $90 more than the iPhone 7 Plus, and that the handset will eventually sell for between $850 and $900. In these post-referendum times, it’s likely that British pricing would fall around a similar figure – almost certainly north of £800.

Apple is expected to announce a new roster of iPhones in September. Amongst these is said to be a special edition phone that will feature 64GB of storage as standard. But the most prominent rumour is that it will be the first iPhone to feature an OLED display.

Despite rival Samsung having used OLED screens in its Galaxy smartphones for years, Apple has been slow to pick up the technology – which may be thanks to the fact that Samsung manufactures the lion’s share of phone-sized OLED displays. Unlike conventional LED-backlit LCD panels, an OLED screen has pixels that produce their own light. This means individual pixels can be turned on and off, allowing for deeper blacks to be display. What’s more, the lack of a backlight means OLED panels are much more power efficient than LED-backlit alternatives.

Apple launched the original iPhone back in 2007, so we’re almost certain to see something special from Cupertino in 2017 to mark the 10-year anniversary. Selling cheaper iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus models alongside a special edition iPhone 8 would be a sensible way for Apple to capitalise on users who are willing to pay more for better specs.

Of course, analyst predictions are just that – predictions. Take this report with a pinch of salt, as there’s every chance we might not see a special edition iPhone 8 this year after all.

What would you like to see from an iPhone 8 10th anniversary edition? Let us know in the comments.