iPhone 8 production delays could seriously limit pre-2018 availability

Sorry folks, but it’s looking more and more like the iPhone 8 won’t be widely available until the start of next year.

Following multiple reports hinting at delays due to implementation of completely new hardware features, one analyst now predicts mass production won’t commence until October/November.

Noted commentator Ming-Chi Kuo reckons the addition of a custom OLED display, 3D sensing cameras and a new 3D Touch module are the main factors behind the potential delay (via 9to5Mac).

The possible relocation of the Touch ID sensor, as hinted at by recent leaks, could also provide challenges for Apple, although Kuo doesn't mention that specifically in his note to investors.

It also means it may take a while for Apple to generate enough stock to satisfy demand as it seeks to refine the manufacturing process.

Kuo predicts there’ll be no such problems for the iPhone 7s range, expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 8 this September.

These are expected to be iterative updates not-too-far removed from the current crop in terms of design and features.

Whether iPhone loyalists will be willing to buy a 7s until they’ve at least had the chance to play with the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 remains to be seen.

However, it could damage Apple’s sales in the last quarter of 2017, which is usually one of the firm’s strongest periods of the year

Will you be waiting for the iPhone 8 regardless of the delays? Share your thoughts in the comments below.