Best iPhone 7 Deals: The best pay monthly deals in May 2017

We’ve got all the best iPhone 7 deals you can get in the UK right here. We’ve been through all the iPhone 7 deals available in May 2017 to find the cream of the crop and get you a lovely new Apple phone with a minimum of fuss and cost.

All the top iPhone 7 Pay Monthly deals have been scoured and assessed from all the UK's most popular networks, including EE, Vodafone, O2, Three and more.

Should you buy an iPhone 7?

Why should you go for an iPhone 7 deal though? Well Apple’s latest phone is one of its best yet. It comes with brand new display technology that makes the screen pop with colour and brightness. It’s also incredibly fast thanks to a new processor that makes using it immediate and slick. Perhaps its best feature, though, is its fantastic camera.

Not only does it launch instantaneously so it’s always ready to take a photo, it also takes beautifully detailed snaps and video. The iPhone 7 really is one of the best phones to take pictures with.

If there’s one thing we’d love it would be for the battery to last a little longer, but for many people this won’t be much of an issue. It should still get you through the day.

That's the nub of it, but if you want to read more check out our full iPhone 7 review.

Editor's Pick iPhone 7 Deal

iPhone 7 128GB | £170 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 20GB | £29 per month

This O2 deal is the best one to get if you really want the extra storage that a 128GB iPhone 7 offers. Extra storage means more music, photos and videos you can take on the road. You also get a 20GB data allowance, which is enough to binge watch your favourite streaming shows on the go. Total cost over 24 months: £930

The Best iPhone 7 Deals in May 2017

Below is a list of what we think are the best value deals you can get. These will be across networks and iPhone versions.

Best Value iPhone 7 Deal

iPhone 7 32GB | £120 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB | £27 per month

This EE deal is great because it has the lowest overall total cost – that's the amount you'll pay in total over the course of the contract. That's great value. Total cost over 24 months: £768

Best for Big Data deal

iPhone 7 32GB | £17.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB | £36 per month

This Three deal is the best you can get if you want loads of data without breaking the bank. 30GB is the equivalent of streaming more than 40 hours of standard definition video, which is loads. Total cost over 24 months: £881.99

Best Free Upfront iPhone 7 deal

iPhone 7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB | £37 per month

If you really don't want to fork out for a phone upfront then this Three deal is the one to go for. It costs a little more than the deal above over the course of the contract, though. Total cost over 24 months: £888

Top tip: How much storage do I need?

As well as a variety of colours, the iPhone 7 comes with different storage options. Thankfully Apple has upped the entry-level storage of the iPhone 7 to 32GB and this should be enough for most people. However, if you like to carry loads of photos, music and videos with you then you might want to opt for an iPhone 7 128GB deal.

Best iPhone 7 Deals on EE

We've picked out the best iPhone 7 deals for each network because we know some of you would like to stay with who you've got, whther that's because of coverage in your area or simply good service and loyalty.

Below are the two best iPhone 7 EE deals:

iPhone 7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 7GB | £35.99 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £863.76

iPhone 7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB | £37.99 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £911.76

Best iPhone 7 Deals on O2

iPhone 7 32GB | £90 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 20GB | £35 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £930

iPhone 7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB | £37.99 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £911.76

Best iPhone 7 Deals on Vodafone

iPhone 7 32GB | £75 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB | £34 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £891

iPhone 7 32GB | £100 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB | £36 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £964

Best iPhone 7 Deals on Three

iPhone 7 32GB | £17.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB | £34 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £833.99

iPhone 7 128GB | £19 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB | £45 per month

Total cost over 24 months: £1,099

How much data do I need?

Most of the top iPhone 7 deals include unlimited minutes and texts, but it’s worth considering how much mobile data you use. If you use fast 4G a lot, especially for video streaming, then it’s worth getting a deal that includes 4GB of data per month. Any less than that and you’ll find yourself running out halfway through the month and topping up can be expensive.

