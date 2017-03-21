Apple has just quietly revealed a new red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus colour option for 2017, with the fresh flavour set to join the two latest black designs – Jet Black and matte Black – launched in September 2016, bringing the total number of available shades to six.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is now available in an all-new red flavour that sees Apple partnering once again with (PRODUCT)RED, the AIDS-fighting awareness group co-founded by Bono.

The new red iPhones will join a six-strong lineup, sitting alongside fellow recent additions Jet Black and Black, and complementing Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.

Red iPhone 7

Here's another snap of the snazzy red iPhone to whet your appetite, plus all the key details.

The red models will be available for the same price as other iPhones (starting at £699/$649 for the iPhone 7, and £819/$769 for the iPhone 7 Plus), with pre-orders set to go live on Friday, March 24 at 3pm GMT, which is 8am PT and 12pm ET.

Shipping times haven't been confirmed, but expect it to be in high demand initially. As is always the case with (PRODUCT)RED special editions, Apple will donate a portion of its red iPhone profits to the group.

The other good news is that subscribers to the Apple Upgrade Programme will be eligible to trade-in their old iPhone for the new red one – we'd imagine this will be a no-brainer for many.

Pre-order from Friday: iPhone 7 in red from Apple

Now, let's go through the rest of the iPhone colour options, even if they now seems a bit bland by comparison.

Jet Black iPhone 7

"To define one truly uninteruptive form, we’ve developed a whole new process to achieve our high-gloss black finish," Apple's chief design officer Jony Ive said of the Jet Black finish, which is the result of a nine-step process.

"This begins with rotational 3D polishing. A specialised compound flows over the intricate geometries of the housing, removing imperfections and establishing a seamlessness between materials and producing a pristine mirror-like surface. The enclosure then goes through an anodization process...", which is then polished to a high shine.

Who will buy the Jet Black iPhone 7? This one is definitely for the iPhone buyer who likes to let everyone know they have the latest and greatest iPhone. By far the flashiest of the two black colours, it's the Mercedes-Benz of iPhones.

Black iPhone 7

Who will buy the Black iPhone 7?

Rose Gold iPhone 7

Who will buy Rose Gold iPhone 7?

Gold iPhone 7

Who will buy the Gold iPhone 7:

Silver iPhone 7

The second new shade of black offers an anodized matte finish. "We just call it Black," remarked Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller. It diffuses light and is complemented by a black stainless-steel Apple logo, Schiller said.This is one for the suave and understated tech connoisseur with an eye for retro tech. Coffee and craft-beer hipsters and those who lived on Instagram before it become too cool.Screengrabs of the existing colours give us a better look at how Apple has managed to relocate the antenna lines. They're practically invisible on the Silver model, while offering nice colour accents on the Rose Gold and Gold Editions.No, this isn't just "The girls' colour." This is the "I don't give a damn about what you think of my fashion choices" colour. It may also be good for people who lose things easily. Also for those who want to customise their iPhone with the ultimate anti-theft aid.This one was never going anywhere. The gold iPhone and iPhone 7 Plus looks better than ever thanks to those redesigned antenna lines.Covering your iPhone with a case is pretty essential, meaning to most folks the gold iPhone appears largely white. Aside from Del Trotter and every rap artist on Earth, we'd imagine those buying the gold iPhone will also splash out on the brand-new ceramic Apple Watch 2.

The old faithful retains its place in the lineup, while poor old Space Grey heads for the glue farm.

Who will buy the Silver iPhone 7? The tech traditionalist. The iPhone owner who always goes all in on silver to match their silver MacBook Air.

What do you think of the new red iPhone 7? Let us know in the comments below.