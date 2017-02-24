iPhone 6 and 6S shutdowns should happen far less often - Apple explains why

Apple claims to have dramatically reduced the number of random shutdowns experienced by owners of older iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S series handsets.

Over the last few months many owners of the 2014 and 2015 devices say their handsets have been unexpectedly powering off.

The firm said that the release of iOS 10.2.1 has come to the rescue, with an 80% per cent reduction in shutdowns for the 6S and 70% reduction for the iPhone 6.

Related: iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S

Apple said the update “made improvements to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns that a small number of users were experiencing with their iPhone.”

So, what was the problem? Well, Tech Crunch reports that ‘sudden spikes of activity’ would cause too much of a power draw for older batteries to handle.

This caused emergency shutdowns for the limited number of users affected by the problems, requiring Apple to make adjustments to power management systems.

In its statement, Apple made clear this was not a Galaxy Note 7-style safety issue, but a simple inconvenience that has now largely been dramatically reduced, yet not completely eradicated.

The firm added: “We also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown. It is important to note that these unexpected shutdowns are not a safety issue, but we understand it can be an inconvenience and wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible. If a customer has any issues with their device they can contact AppleCare.”

Have you noticed a difference since the update? Share your thoughts below.