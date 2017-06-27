iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition: Everything you need to know

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition: What will Apple call its 2017 iPhone? From the iPhone Edition to the iPhone X, iPhone 10 or even iPhone Pro, we analyse all the latest rumours, news, and evidence.

Now that the Galaxy S8 has finally been unveiled, all eyes will be on Apple as it gears up to launch the 2017 iPhone model. And if the rumours are accurate, we could be seeing three new handsets this year.

Yes, the Cupertino-based company is said to be working on an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus to back up its big new iPhone model.

But while most are referring to that model as the iPhone 8, numerous reports and rumours have suggested Apple could be using a completely different name this year. Most of that is down to the fact 2017 marks the 10-year anniversary of the first iPhone launch (on June 29th, specifically), but there's a little more to it.

We've sifted through the news and rumours to see whether we can't figure out what Apple's got planned. Will 2017 be the year of the iPhone Edition? The iPhone Anniversary? The iPhone X? Or perhaps even the iPhone 10?

Allow us to make a few educated guesses...

Related: iPhone 8

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition – what will it look like?

While the name of the phone remains a mystery, there's a lot more in the way of spec rumours. Here's what we've heard the 2017 iPhone overhaul will bring.

Everything we've heard about the iPhone 10 points to a major redesign that will see the home button removed from the front of the device, in favour of a larger screen than reduces the bezels and reaches to the edges of the handset. It's the same thing Samsung has done with its new Galaxy S8 and follows the trend started by LG with its new LG G6, launched in February of this year.

The iPhone 7 was a bit of a disappointment design-wise, retaining most of the iPhone 6S's aesthetics

And that newly enlarged screen is said to make use of an OLED panel, which would be the first time Apple has opted for the technology over the usual LCD panels it uses in current phones.

Some rumours and analyst reports suggest we'll see a curves on the edges of the screen, though some sources have suggested those curves will be 'gentler' than those on Samsung's Galaxy S8. At this point, there's no clear consensus among leakers and analysts on whether the OLED display will indeed be curved or not, but it seems likely.

One of the analysts that has contributed to this talk of curved OLED screens is KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has been quite vocal on the topic of Apple's upcoming iPhone models, and has also claimed the company will be using a glass body (like the one seen in the iPhone 4) for the premium version. That glass will apparently be built this around an aluminium or stainless steel frame.

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition – what hardware will it have?

Because nothing's been confirmed at this point, it's hard to say just what kind of internals the phone will come packing. Whatever the case, it's a safe bet to assume Apple will make sure the 2017 iPhone update improves on its predecessor, and can hold its own against rival models from the likes of Samsung, HTC, and Google etc.

It's highly likely the firm will debut a new system-on-a-chip (SoC) for the upcoming iPhone. It has done so with most major iPhone releases in the past, so we're expecting something big for the 10th anniversary edition. The A10 Fusion chip in the iPhone 7 is already incredibly fast, but whatever follows it – likely an 'A11' processor – will no doubt offer even more impressive performance.

The A10 chip used in the iPhone 7 is already very powerful

Digitimes reported back in July 2016 that Taiwan’s TSMC had would be building the new chip: “The Taiwan-based foundry will continue to be the sole supplier of Apple’s next-generation A11 processor that will be built on a 10nm FinFET process."

The 10nm manufacturing process (the lower the number, the more densely transistors can be packed in) is the same used for Samsung's new Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm's current Snapdragon 835 – both of which are top-of-the-range processors.

We've also heard a lot about a new camera on the upcoming iPhone, with KGI Securities predicting Apple will carry over the dual-lens camera from the iPhone 7 Plus. A recent report from iDrop (the same report that claimed the phone would be called the iPhone Edition) suggests the dual camera lenses will be stacked vertically rather than horizontally, as was the case on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Round the front of the upcoming phone, there's been talk from analysts of a “revolutionary” front camera that features 3D-sensing capabilities. Sensing the depth and location of objects in a 3D space, the feature could even allow for augmented reality functionality, though that's a long shot at this stage.

Other mooted features include wireless charging and True Tone technology on the display, which would mean the phone's screen could adapt to changes in ambient light, as is the case with the recent 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition – release date and price

Whatever the new iPhone redesign end up being called, you can expect to see it launch towards the end of the year. There's no confirmed dates at this point, but here’s a recap of recent iPhone launches:

iPhone 7: Wednesday, September 7 (reveal) | Friday, September 16 (release)

Wednesday, September 7 (reveal) | Friday, September 16 (release) iPhone 6S: Wednesday, September 9 (reveal) | Saturday, September 19 (release)

Wednesday, September 9 (reveal) | Saturday, September 19 (release) iPhone 6: Tuesday, September 9 (reveal) | Friday, September 19 (release)

Tuesday, September 9 (reveal) | Friday, September 19 (release) iPhone 5S: Tuesday, September 10 (reveal) | Friday, September 20 (release)

Tuesday, September 10 (reveal) | Friday, September 20 (release) iPhone 5: Wednesday, September 12 (reveal), Friday, September 21 (release)

With that in mind, we’re expecting either a Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13 launch date for the new iPhone and its two iterative cohorts. That would put the actual release date on either Friday, September 22, or Saturday, September 23. Again, there's no way to verify this, so apply the usual pinch of salt here.

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition – what will the new iPhone be called?

Back in 2007, the world was first introduced to the iPhone. It was a monumental shift in the smartphone market that would dictate how phones looked and performed for the following decade. And this year, that decade has come to and end.

Yes, 2017 marks the iPhone's 10-year anniversary, and we're sure Apple will want to mark the occasion in one way or another. Of course, it could do just that by giving its upcoming phone a suitably celebratory name. Which has led to a lot of speculation over just what this year's main iPhone model will be called.

Related: Best phones

Is Apple preparing three new iPhone models for launch this year?

As mentioned, various reports have suggested the company will be launching three different handsets this year, with two coming in the form of iterative updates to the iPhone 7 – thought to be the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. But it's the third model, said to be feature a completely overhauled design, that could come with the anniversary-themed moniker.

So far we've heard rumours of the phone being called the iPhone X or iPhone Edition, and there's every chance Apple will indeed introduce an iPhone '10th Anniversary Edition', which it could refer to as the 'iPhone Edition' for short.

Considering the company has previously reintroduced existing products with simplified names, as was the case with the newly-launched 'iPad', which eschewed the 'Air', 'Pro', or 'Mini' branding of other models in favour of the back-to-basics name.

As such, we could even be looking at the reintroduction of simply 'iPhone' this year.

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition – what are the rumours?

There's four main rumours we've heard regarding the 2017 iPhone's name (beyond the iPhone 8, of course). Here's the evidence, thin as it is, for both. And remember – nothing has yet been confirmed, so what follows is all speculation at this point:

iPhone X

Back in January of this year, analyst Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and Company cited sources in Apple’s supply chain as claiming the 2017 iPhone would be called the 'iPhone X'.

X would represent the Roman numeral for 10 and make a lot of sense, especially considering Apple has used the same numbering convention for previous products.

These include its desktop operating system, Mac OS X (though it has dropped the ‘X’ from the latest macOS release), and products such as Logic Pro X. Granted those are two software examples, but it doesn't seem too much of a stretch to imagine Apple applying it to the new iPhone.

Related: macOS Sierra review

Apple has already announced a new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED edition this year

iPhone Edition

In March this year, Japanese site Mac Otakara published a report that claimed the iPhone 8 might actually be called the 'iPhone Edition'. Such a name would line the phone up with the company's Apple Watch line, the most expensive of which is called the Apple Watch Edition. Considering some speculation has claimed the high-end 2017 iPhone model will be a much higher price than previous new iPhone models, the rumours of such a name could indeed be accurate.

Later in the month, iDrop quoteed "a source with intimate knowledge of Apple’s manufacturing facility" as repeating the iPhone Edition rumour, as well as claiming the new phone would come with a dual camera setup.

The site even created the following concept of the phone, based on information provided by the source and from elsewhere.

Related: iPad Pro 2

iPhone Pro

There hasn't been much in the way of reports or rumours to back this one up, but an iPhone Pro certainly would make a lot of sense for Apple. The company already has the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and even a sort of Mac Pro. Bringing the 'Pro' branding to the iPhone – especially one that sits above two other models in the lineup – would be a perfectly understandable move from the firm.

As we said, we haven't heard much to back this idea up, but Apple CEO Tim Cook did tell investors at the end of February that his company would "do more in the pro area." While that could simply be a reference to more iPad or MacBook Pro models, there's nothing to say he wasn't referring to the upcoming iPhone.

Elsewhere, in March this year JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall wrote that about the upcoming iPhone: "Multiple iPhone 'Pro' features including 3D facial scanning, a glass heavy design, and a structured-light-enabled camera look likely to us."

Again, hardly solid evidence, but intriguing nonetheless. Well, as intriguing as a phone's name can be.

iPhone

Others have laid out the case for Apple using simply 'iPhone' to refer to its upcoming handset. Specifically, it's argued that the newly redesigned iPhone expected to arrive later this year will be given the 'iPhone' branding, followed by a Pro version in 2018.

It seems plausible, though it could also be that Apple will call the two iterative iPhones that are rumoured to arrive alongside the big new redesign 'iPhone' or some variation, while the upgraded model will adopt the 'Pro' branding.

As mentioned, Apple has made a habit of introducing new products in a line-up and reverting to the original name, as with the new 9.7-inch 'iPad' launched in March.

Basically, it's still all a bit sketchy at this point, but fear not, as we'll be updating this page with all the latest news and rumours as they break.

iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition – summary

If we had to make a prediction, we'd say iPhone Pro makes a lot of sense here. Apple dropped the X branding from its macOS operating system, and hasn't used the Roman numeral for any products of late. It also seems as though just 'iPhone' will be reserved for lesser models, especially considering all rumours point to a very powerful and overhauled iPhone arriving later this year.

Between 'Edition' and 'Pro' we'd probably go for 'Pro'. It would set up the iPhone range to match other lineups such as the iPad and MacBook, and just seems to make a lot of sense.

An 'Edition' model could well be on the cards, but it seems as though Apple would want to avoid any hint of gimmickry for its 2017 model, and convey whatever it's planning to launch as a top handset in its own right rather than any kind of special edition.

All that said, Apple is sure to have a trick or two up its sleeve that hasn't come to light yet, so stay tuned as we'll be reporting all the latest news and rumours right here.

Related: WWDC 2017

What do you think the new iPhone will be called? Let us know in the comments below.