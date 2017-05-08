Apple admits multiple faults with iPad Pro Smart Keyboard

Apple is extending the warranty on the iPad Pro’s Smart Keyboard peripheral, due to ongoing issues with the functionality.

Because of problems with sticking/repeating/unresponsive keys, connectivity and other ’functional’ issues, Cupertino will now provide free repairs for three years after purchase.

The new policy affects the Smart Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from late 2015 and the Smart Keyboard for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro from early 2016.

If a user already purchased a replacement due to one of the listed issues, they’re now eligible for a refund.

The news comes from a leaked internal memo (below) seen by 9to5Mac.

The report says retail staff and authorised service providers have now been made aware of the new policy.

Apple usually grants a 12-month warranty with newly purchased hardware, so this move gives customers two years additional protection, provided the issue befalling them fits the criteria.

The news will be greeted enthusiastically by those who splashed out on the Smart Keyboards to give their iPad Pro more of a laptop feel.

They’re also among the more expensive iOS accessories, starting at £149 for the 9.7-inch keyboard and £169 for the larger version.

Have you experienced any functional issues with the iPad Pro's Smart Keyboard? Drop us a line in the comments below.