iOS 11 may be much smarter when conserving your iPhone battery

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 11 at its WWDC event a little over a month from now, but hints of groundbreaking new features have been in short supply.

However, just when we thought we’d be waiting until June 5 for the knowledge bombs, a Reddit user has rocked up claiming the inside scoop on a number of new features.

The now-deleted post from user cyanhat (as reported by Redmond Pie) says iOS 11 will automatically place iDevices in low power mode when the battery life falls below 20%.

This feature, which shuts down a collection of non-essential features, has proved a useful aid in elongating battery life, so the addition of an auto setting would be appreciated.

The poster says the “intelligent” mode will “study your low power mode habits (how often and when you turn it on) and adapt to that schedule. It will also be location and context based. For example, if you leave your home wifi network and have 20% or less, it will turn on low power mode automatically.”

Building on the rumours group FaceTime video calls (with up to 5 people) are coming with iOS 11, cyanhat also reckons FaceTime Audio calls will also become the default calling option when iOS users are attempting to contact each other.

Cyanhat also provides a little more detail about the proposed peer-to-peer payments through a revamped Wallet app.

The post said: “There will be a social feed, just like Venmo. The new Pay app will also have an iMessage extension that allows you to send cash via iMessage.”

iOS 11 is highly likely to be revealed at WWDC with developer and public beta versions available shortly thereafter ahead of the full consumer launch alongside new iPhone handset in September.

Although much of this information ties in with previous reports, it's still best to take all of this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Do you have high hopes for iOS 11? Or has Apple taken the software as far as it can without a major revamp? Share your thoughts in the comments below.