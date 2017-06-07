iOS 11: Beta shows new location tracking, AirPods and Control Centre boosts

The first iOS 11 beta is showing off yet more features beyond those mentioned by Apple during the firm's keynote address at WWDC on Monday.

On Wednesday we got word of three more features, including a biggie that'll give users more control over when and how apps are accessing their location.

Developers exploring the first beta have spotted all applications will give users the option to allow location access “while using the app.”

While many already offer this through Location Services, some controversially offer simple “always” or “never options.”

This should help assuage the concerns of users suspicious of apps like Uber tracking their whereabouts, even when they are not using the application.

As MacRumors points out, this could also help iOS 11 users preserve battery life by lessening the amount of time location services are active.

Another change revealed by delving inside the first beta has shed more light on the new modular Control Centre.

Following Monday’s WWDC keynote address, it was unclear whether folks would be able to customize the new, full-screen shortcuts menu.

AppleInsider has confirmed that users will be able to add or remove their own shortcuts, while order reordering them as they see fit. For example, it’ll be possible to add shortcuts to a particular HomeKit device’s core functionality.

Lastly, it appears AirPods users will be seeing improved functionality due to iOS 11.

Appsolutely Tech (via The Verge) has spotted users will be able to tap their wireless buds to skip a song, platy or pause a track or to wake up Siri. You can see the customisable action in the video below.

Let’s hope Apple keeps all of these features in play within the final version of iOS 11, which arrives this autumn.

Does iOS 11 sound like the best version yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below