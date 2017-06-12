iOS 11: An iPad-exclusive feature might be coming to iPhone too

Apple’s iOS 11 operating system was announced last week, with a host of features designed to finally position the iPad as a device able to fully replace the laptop PC.

One of which, drag and drop, makes it possible for iPad users to grab links and images from a web page, for instance, and insert them into a draft email.

The feature was thought to be exclusive to the iPad, but one developer has discovered evidence Apple could enable this handy piece of functionality on the iPhone too.

Related: iOS 11 - All the best features

Steven Troughton-Smith (via 9to5Mac) was able to enable the functionality on an iPhone running the iOS 11 beta. You can see it demonstrated in the video below.

Troughton-Smith reckons the feature would help negate the rumored lack of physical home button on the iPhone 8.

He said: "If Apple’s gonna have an onscreen home button on the iPhone 8, it would make a lot of sense to spring-load it for drag & drop. A drop target.”

He also makes a salient point, suggesting that if Apple weren’t to enable drag and drop on iPhone, it could be an incentive for users to jailbreak their iPhones.

He added: “Drag & drop being such a transformative feature, once people see it working [on jailbroken iPhones], they’ll want it. Here’s the thing—if Apple doesn’t enable Drag & Drop for iPhone, everybody will want to jailbreak to get it. That isn’t in Apple’s interests.

"Clearly it works great, and they’re using it internally. If you want to see drag & drop on iPhone, you’re going to have to make some noise.”

Just because it’s physically possible to enable the feature, it doesn’t mean its a cert to end up in the final iOS 11 release.

Apple often tests features throughout the beta season without including them when September rolls around.

As Steven T-S says, you might have to speak up if you want to see this land on iPhones this autumn.

Would you like to see drag and drop support extended to the iPhone in iOS 11? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.