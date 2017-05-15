iOS 10 and macOS Sierra updated for perhaps the last time

Apple has issued some minor updates for its mobile and desktop operating systems, ahead of much larger overhauls at next months WWDC keynote.

The company has today released public versions of iOS 10.3.2 and macOS 10.12.5.

It doesn’t appear that either bring new features beyond bug fixes and security improvements. iOS 10.3 brings lots and lots of security updates, while the desktop counterpart sorts out problems with using USB headphones and installing the Windows 10 Creators Update via Boot Camp.

iPhone and iPad owners can grab the update from the Software Update section of the iOS Settings app. Mac owners can visit the Mac App Store and head to updates in order to get the latest version of Sierra.

These will be probably the penultimate or last updates to iOS 10 and macOS Sierra until Apple announces the big refresh next month.

iOS 11 is likely to include a new automated low power mode, FaceTime audio calls as standard and a revamped Wallet app that enables peer-to-peer payments via iMessage.

MacOS 10.13 may include greater Siri integration and perhaps even Apple News for Mac. We could also see group FaceTime calls and a Home app to assist with powering HomeKit devices.

Apple also released minor updates for the Apple Watch and Apple TV platform with the release of watchOS 3.2.2 and tvOS 10.2.1 on Tuesday.

