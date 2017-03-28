iOS 10.3 is a much bigger deal for iPhone 7 users on O2 than anyone else - here’s why

Apple’s iOS 10.3 update was released yesterday, but aside from Find My AirPods and a new file system, there wasn’t a lot for iPhone users to get excited about… or so we thought.

Once O2 subscribers in the UK have installed the update, they’ll finally have access to Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE for calling over the 4G network.

O2 users will be able to turn on the feature in Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling, enabling them to access voice services even when there’s no cellular network signal.

As for calls over a 4G data plan, this setting can be accessed via the Mobile Data Options > Enable 4G.

O2 explains it all quite neatly in the video below

Unfortunately, O2 is only supporting the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at launch, although it promises more devices will be enabled soon.

Related: Wi-Fi Calling explained

The roll out on O2 is a long time coming. EE has offered Wi-Fi calling in the UK for 2-years, while VoLTE rolled out shortly thereafter.

Three is pushing out its 4G Super-Voice initiative, while also offering Wi-Fi calling through Three inTouch.

Vodafone only offers Wi-Fi calling to its business customers.

Will Wi-Fi calling finally enable you to have a decent conversation without hanging out of your bathroom window? Share your thoughts below.