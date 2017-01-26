Now everyone can try Find My AirPods for iOS and Night Shift for Mac

Days after serving up iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers, Apple has rolled out the latest versions to public beta testers.

iOS 10.3 brings a new Find My AirPods feature to iPhone and iPad users.

The feature sits within the Find My iPhone app and enables users to beckon the errant AirPod(s) to play a sound, provided they’re within Bluetooth range.

Elsewhere, Siri can now handle cricket scores, there’s an hourly forecast 3D Touch shortcut for the weather app and a widget for Podcasts.

Related: iOS 10.3 - What's new

With beta 1 of macOS Sierra 10.12.4, users will be able to trial the Night Shift feature which first arrived on iOS 9.3 last year.

The feature reduces the blue light emitted by the display which can lead to poor sleep if used at night.

Instead, users will see a warmer color temperature throughout the evening hours and until morning, should they choose to enable the setting.

We expect both versions to go through a few more betas before rolling out to consumers in the next month of so.

You can sign up for the iOS and macOS public beta programs here.

If you're downloading betas its best to do so on non-primary machines that are fully backed up.

Are you signed up for the beta programs? Would you recommend them to others? Share your thoughts in the comments section below