Intel splashes $15 billion on self-driving car firm Mobileye

Intel has just become one of the most important players in the fledgling driverless car sector.

The chipmaker has announced a $15.3 billion (£12.5bn) acquisition of Mobileye, a firm that currently produces driver-assistance tech for 27 auto manufacturers.

The firm, which calls itself "the most trusted name in collision avoidance" makes the cameras, sensors, chips and software that help drivers avoid accidents with other road users and pedestrians, while also offering guidance on traffic signs.

While these capabilities currently exist in over 300 models already on the road, this deal clearly has an eye on developments in the automated driving market.

Related: What is Tesla Autopilot?

With Tesla’s Autopilot, Uber, Google’s Waymo and groundbreaking research and initiatives from traditional carmakers, self-driving is without question the next big automotive advancement.

Speaking of Tesla, Intel has purchased a noted critic of Elon Musk’s company’s rapid expansion within the space.

Mobileye has gone on record to claim Tesla’s Autopilot is “pushing the envelope in terms of safety” following high profile deaths of drivers while using the system.

Back in September, the firm’s CTO Amnon Shashua told Reuters: “No matter how you spin it, (Autopilot) is not designed for that. It is a driver assistance system and not a driverless system.”

Now the two firms will be going head-to-head without the disparity in budget it'll be interesting to see how Mobileye continues to develop up against Musk's firm.

With the PC slowdown and its relatively unsuccessful entry into the smartphone industry, does the automotive trade represent the future of Intel? Share your thoughts blow.