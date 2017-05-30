Intel Core i9: 18-core monster chip unveiled

Intel has unveiled the next generation of ultra-performance processors, its X-series range, which includes the new i9 core chips, and we've got all the latest price, spec, and release date information.

Intel’s next-generation workstation CPUs will include a new model name, called Core i9. This forms the very top end of Intel's X-series of procesors, which was previously topped by a load of different Core i7s.

Specifically, there are five new Intel Core i9 chips, all of which feature 10 or more cores, with the top-end i9-7980XE packing a ridiculous 18 cores – the most ever for an Intel desktop part.

There's also three new i7 chips and an i5 processor joining the new i9 chips, including the quad-core i5-7640X and i7 models in 4, 6 and 8-core variants.

The cheaper chips will rival AMD’s top-end Ryzen processors, featuring higher clock speeds and support for more PCIe lanes – both of which are important for high-end PCs that pack powerful components, like multiple graphics cards and high-speed storage arrays.

The most expensive new additions are (on paper, at least) in a class of their own, with the Core i9-7980XE priced at $1,999 (about £1,558). It's the first Intel consumer processor that comes with a teraflop of computing power. Alongside the 7980XE, there are 10, 12, 14 and 16-core i9 alternatives, with the 10 core i9-7900X set to go on sale for $999 (about £778).

All Intel's new i9 chips come with 3.3GHz base clock speeds, and are capable of reaching up to 4.3GHz dual-core speeds with Turbo Boost 2.0, pushing that to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost 3.0.

Is Core i9 going into your next high-end rig or are you thinking Ryzen's more your cup of tea? Let us know in the comments.