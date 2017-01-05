Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has confirmed on stage at CES 2017 that its new 10nm (nanometre) “Cannon Lake” architecture will debut before the end of 2017.

Cannon Lake, which is the successor to “Kaby Lake”, will be an entirely new architecture and the first 10nm process. The smaller the fabrication process of a chip, the less power and heat it generates, opening the door tosignificantly better performance and improved battery life.

It's the first time Intel has changed its process size since 2014's "Broadwell" chips.

Intel image of first Cannon Lake laptop

Krzanich demonstrated a Cannon Lake laptop on stage but did not detail any of the specifications or expectations of the new architecture. It's very early days, so expect a growing volume of information as 2017 wears on.

It's not surprising Intel didn't reveal much about Cannon Lake. After all, it only just finished launching Kaby Lake, and the vast majority of laptop manufacturers are heavily pushing new Kaby Lake kit. To reveal how much better Cannon Lake might be would probably hit sales.

We'll have more on this as we get it.