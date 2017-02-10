Intel has revealed that it plans to launch yet another series of processors this year, further muddying the waters of how this year’s CPU market will shake out – and adding a new layer of confusion to your potential 2017 laptop buying plans. Here's what we know about Intel's mystery 8th-gen processors so far.

The juicy information was revealed during Intel’s annual investor meeting, with Intel execs teasing plenty of interesting information about where they’re expecting the company to go in the next 12 months.

What is Intel up to?

Let’s take a step back: why does this matter to you and the laptop or PC purchase you’re thinking of making this year?

You may have heard of “7th-gen Intel Core”, otherwise known as Kaby Lake. This is the marketing name for the latest generation of Intel Core i processors you’ll find in new PCs and laptops, and represents the followup to 6th-gen Skylake.

This new 8th-gen chip? It's previously unknown to us and fits into a gap we didn’t know existed.

This unnamed 8th-gen chip uses a 14-nanometre (nm) “process”. At its most basic, the smaller the process the more efficient the processor is, allowing you to squeeze more transistors onto the same-sized piece of silicon.

Silicon is expensive, so fitting more of the ultra-important transistors onto them means you can make more efficient use of each little piece. The process of making smaller transistors is also expensive, so Intel has used this 14nm architecture for its 5th-gen Broadwell, 6th-gen Skylake and 7th-gen Kaby Lake products.

This new product will use the same 14nm size and, like with all previous advancements, will take advantage of new technology to make the process even more efficient.

Intel's strategy so far

Here’s what we thought we knew about Intel’s processor road map:

Yesterday’s announcement seems to have turned that on its head. Barring the 'X' series enthusiast updates to Skylake and Kaby Lake, we weren’t expecting another 14nm chip in 2017, so to see one suddenly appear in the second half of this year is surprising.

Intel says the new 8th-gen chips will be 15% more powerful than Kaby Lake, which in turn it claims are 15% more powerful than Skylake. That’s a decent boost, especially when you consider many people will own PCs and laptops with much older Intel processors on board.

So is this the Coffee Lake mentioned above? We don’t know. Coffee Lake was rumoured to be a set of six-core processors. If this announcement was indeed Coffee Lake, you’d expect the gains to be somewhat more than 15% versus Kaby Lake.

It also isn't "Cannonlake", because that architecture is based on a 10nm process while this new mystery one is, as we mentioned, still 14nm.

Frankly, and we’re sure you’ll agree, this is all getting a bit ridiculous as – among other things – Intel has thrown a massive spanner in the works for people waiting for AMD’s hotly anticipated Ryzen architecture.

How will it all stack up in the end? We just don’t know, but keep your eyes and ears open for more 8th-gen Intel news in the near future. If you're buying a new laptop or PC in the second half of this year, be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be adding all the details as we get them.

We've reached out to Intel for clarification on its strategy and will update this piece if the company responds.

Will you wait to buy a new laptop or are you already sold on a Kaby Lake machine? Share your thoughts in the comments below.